State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.38 Million Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,484 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 737,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,062,000 after buying an additional 82,053 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 346,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,733,000 after buying an additional 42,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 600,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,081,000 after buying an additional 78,141 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,269.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,591 shares of company stock worth $10,012,980. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

Progressive stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

