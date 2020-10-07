Exane Derivatives Invests $184,000 in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after buying an additional 3,899,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,395,000 after buying an additional 2,133,322 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $54,450,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 8,694.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 974,982 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after buying an additional 924,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $158,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $141.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

