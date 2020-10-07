State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,183 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,413,000 after acquiring an additional 390,253 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in State Street by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

STT opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

