Exane Derivatives Sells 210 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after buying an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after buying an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,374,000 after buying an additional 81,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $152,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $4,676,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,132,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,837,231 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.