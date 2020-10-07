Exane Derivatives Buys New Stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $171,093.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 12,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $1,421,409.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,569 shares of company stock worth $17,906,541. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx stock opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 669.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

