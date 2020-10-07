Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,362 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Lennar by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 41.9% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 121,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 58,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.7% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $141,909.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,617 shares in the company, valued at $13,767,115.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,964 shares of company stock worth $16,599,018. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, 140166 upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

