Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $258.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.49. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $736.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.98.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $520,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,365 shares of company stock worth $9,236,377. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

