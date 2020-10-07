Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $311,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.68.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

