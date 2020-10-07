Exane Derivatives Acquires 466 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 11,650.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.67.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP opened at $863.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 106.39 and a beta of 1.04. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $939.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $835.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $714.65.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

