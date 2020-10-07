Exane Derivatives Has $460,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,057,583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,606,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,428,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,452,000 after buying an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,364,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $746.55.

NYSE:MTD opened at $993.85 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,009.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $968.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $827.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total transaction of $947,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

