Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,381 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 798.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,028,000 after purchasing an additional 915,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 4,671.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after acquiring an additional 202,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,563,000 after buying an additional 173,062 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLTL opened at $105.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $109.26.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.