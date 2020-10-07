State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 61,118 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,118 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,168,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,718,000 after purchasing an additional 387,556 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 93.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,658,000 after acquiring an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,168,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 144,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 207,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,345. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.72.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

