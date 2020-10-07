Exane Derivatives Invests $478,000 in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $957,100 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

