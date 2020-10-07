Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 78,300 Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,898,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,235,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,730,748 over the last ninety days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

