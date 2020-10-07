First PREMIER Bank Has $50,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

