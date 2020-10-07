Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,082 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. 140166 lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.98.

NASDAQ FB opened at $258.66 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $736.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.68 and a 200-day moving average of $228.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total value of $109,886.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,377. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

