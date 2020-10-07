JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $298.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

