Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 271 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,849 shares of company stock worth $2,080,249 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

