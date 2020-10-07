First PREMIER Bank Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 314.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,696.62.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,453.44 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,537.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,415.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $988.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

