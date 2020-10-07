1,000 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

