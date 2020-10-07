Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,978,000 after buying an additional 462,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,797,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,543,000 after buying an additional 332,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $1,455,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

