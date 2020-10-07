Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Fortinet worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 114,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $456,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $118.30 on Wednesday. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.56.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

