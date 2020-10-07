Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Northwest Bancshares worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWBI. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

