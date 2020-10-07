Bank of America Corp DE Sells 104,207 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 104,207 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Cubic worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CUB opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUB. TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

