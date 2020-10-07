Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GBT. Raymond James assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,048 shares in the company, valued at $228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $170,847.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $66,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,038,000 after purchasing an additional 772,248 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,065,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,897,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,483,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,436 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

