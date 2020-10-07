Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Shares Gap Up to $139.60

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $139.60, but opened at $221.51. Myokardia shares last traded at $220.80, with a volume of 65,105 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Myokardia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.09.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 2.07.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter worth $966,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

