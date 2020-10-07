Bank of America Downgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Underperform

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TD. BofA Securities lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

NYSE:TD opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $58.40.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

