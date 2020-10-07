Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $225.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $145.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MYOK. Citigroup lowered Myokardia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Myokardia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Myokardia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Myokardia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.09.

MYOK opened at $221.00 on Tuesday. Myokardia has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.20.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myokardia will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,919,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,166,000 after buying an additional 933,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,564,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,039,000 after acquiring an additional 532,583 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 48.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,524,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after acquiring an additional 500,462 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 103.2% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 704,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,020,000 after acquiring an additional 357,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the first quarter worth $15,640,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

