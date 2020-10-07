Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $2,824,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

NYSE:AMP opened at $159.80 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day moving average of $138.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

