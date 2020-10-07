Fulton Bank N. A. Lowers Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. owned 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1,499.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 715.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.