Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.