Contrasting Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Broadway Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Broadway Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $17.90 million 2.62 -$210,000.00 N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 1.06 $9.46 million $0.96 7.50

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Broadway Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Broadway Financial has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -0.89% -0.34% -0.04% Citizens Community Bancorp 12.41% 7.84% 0.77%

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit facilities. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 27 full-service branches. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

