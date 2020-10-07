Tsfg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 12,565,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,646 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,745,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,363,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,398,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,596 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,700,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

LYV stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The business had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

