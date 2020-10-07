Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) vs. Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Financial Survey

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regulus Therapeutics and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics $6.83 million 2.82 -$18.59 million ($1.08) -0.50 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$140.73 million ($3.86) -5.79

Regulus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regulus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 1 0 5 0 2.67

Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 133.30%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.09%. Given Regulus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Regulus Therapeutics is more favorable than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Regulus Therapeutics and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics -351.32% -214.08% -72.34% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.07% -53.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease. RGLS4326 is an anti-miR targeting miR-17 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug product candidates in renal, hepatic, and central nervous systems diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders. It is also developing RM-853, an orally available ghrelin o-acyltransferase inhibitor that is in preclinical development for Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

