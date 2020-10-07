Tsfg LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 25.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 14,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Citigroup stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

