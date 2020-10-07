Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sarah Bany Sells 11,200 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,008,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $103,941,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, October 2nd, Sarah Bany sold 15,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $1,323,600.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Sarah Bany sold 21,903 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,832,624.01.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Sarah Bany sold 8,716 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $693,357.80.

On Friday, August 7th, Sarah Bany sold 15,337 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $1,155,029.47.

On Monday, August 10th, Sarah Bany sold 46,817 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $3,639,085.41.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Sarah Bany sold 35,660 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,744,037.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Sarah Bany sold 11,155 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $827,924.10.

On Thursday, July 30th, Sarah Bany sold 131 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $10,676.50.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Sarah Bany sold 25,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $2,044,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Sarah Bany sold 355,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $27,494,750.00.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.56. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $102.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.28.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

