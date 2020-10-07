Benedict J. Stas Sells 151,394 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 151,394 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,344,293.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,421.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benedict J. Stas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $742,434.00.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 61,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,745,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7,868.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

