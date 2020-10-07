Benedict J. Stas Sells 151,394 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 151,394 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,344,293.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,421.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benedict J. Stas also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 11th, Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $742,434.00.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 61,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,745,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7,868.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Read More: What is range trading?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N. A.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N. A.
Fulton Bank N. A. Lowers Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
Fulton Bank N. A. Lowers Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
Contrasting Gold Standard Ventures and Its Competitors
Contrasting Gold Standard Ventures and Its Competitors
Analyzing Ergo Science and Meredith
Analyzing Ergo Science and Meredith
Enbridge Inc Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC
Enbridge Inc Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC
Contrasting Broadway Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp
Contrasting Broadway Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report