Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Ronald C. Keating Sells 399,793 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 399,793 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $8,823,431.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,549.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

  • On Tuesday, August 11th, Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after buying an additional 2,616,541 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,684 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $20,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,951 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 131.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 742,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 421,890 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

