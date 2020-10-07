Gradient Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,522 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Wedbush upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of INFY opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

