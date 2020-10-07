Gradient Investments LLC Has $903,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average is $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

