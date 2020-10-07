Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 332.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,451.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $986.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,531.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,412.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.57.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

