iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,873,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,106,000 after acquiring an additional 263,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,416,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,348,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 39,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,395,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

