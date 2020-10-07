Gradient Investments LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco Cleantech ETF worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF in the second quarter valued at $434,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 189.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 38,918 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

PZD stock opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

