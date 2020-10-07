Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 146.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,492 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 198,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,110,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,204,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PE shares. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of PE opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,845,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200 over the last 90 days. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

