Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 2,072 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $358.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.50 and its 200 day moving average is $318.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $363.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,534 shares of company stock worth $8,630,908 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.78.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

