SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 1.39% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULST. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,512,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after buying an additional 198,014 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 422,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after buying an additional 124,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,067,000.

Shares of ULST stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

