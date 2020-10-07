Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $2,184,303.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

PG stock opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $347.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.86 and a 200 day moving average of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

