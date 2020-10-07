Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.