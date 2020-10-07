Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Wyndham Destinations worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYND. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,119 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $26,927,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth $11,554,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 408,568 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 404,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.31 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

