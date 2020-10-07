Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 3,083 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 79,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 93.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54.

